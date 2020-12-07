TCEB joins virtual IBTM

BANGKOK, 7 December 2020: Thailand will muster a team of 30 events marketing experts to participate in the IBTM World Virtual, 8 to 10 December.

Led by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, they will be keen to demonstrate that there are now measures in place to encourage business events travellers to resume plans to meet in Thailand during 2021.

TCEB will show two videos in their IBTM World Virtual 2020 presentation that attempt to explain the situation in Thailand, especially the country’s gradual reopening for overseas travellers within certain categories, including business event delegates.

The first on-demand video “Thailand Redefine…Experience the Extraordinary” is anchored by TCEB president, Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, who takes viewers through the facts on Thailand’s remarkable performance in curbing the Covid-19 infection.

The second video “Journey to Safe Events: Thailand’s Measures to Welcome Events Back” follows TCEB senior vice president – business, Nichapa Yoswee who identifies Thailand’s measures, both implemented and planned, to gradually reopen the country for overseas travellers.

The second video, explains there are 11 categories of travellers who are exempt from Thailand’s travel ban. Most of the categories concern foreigners with family or professional assignments in Thailand, but the 11th category is reserved for non-Thais whose entry is based on a special arrangement with his or her home country. They include APEC Business Travel Cardholders or holders of the Special Tourist Visa (STV), which includes MICE travellers, and the Tourist Visa (TRV).

Other targeted measures focus on establishing “Exclusive Travel Areas” throughout the country, and the formation of a dedicated medical control team that will accompany MICE delegates attending events in 2021. Travel restrictions are likely to remain until a vaccine is available in Thailand, possibly by May.

TCEB will also introduce its latest meetings and incentives campaign called ‘Ease-Up’, a collaboration with 64 suppliers from 10 cities that offer financial support of up to EUR1 million in equivalent value based on complimentary products and services such as rooms, transfers and tours from participating partners.