Star Alliance names new chairman

FRANKFURT, 14 December 2020: Star Alliance’s executive board elected United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, CEO as the new board chairman.

He succeeds Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Holdings and of Copa Airlines, who held the post for the last four years.

In his role as board chairman, Kirby will conduct the two annual board meetings and act as the designated spokesperson.

Kirby said: “I am looking forward to working with the board over the next two years in continuing our groundbreaking work in delivering the leading airline alliance customer proposition, focused on seamless travel experiences and superior loyalty benefits.”

All 26 member airlines are represented by their respective CEOs on the executive board, which acts as the controlling body of the alliance and provides the overall strategic direction.