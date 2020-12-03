Sheraton beds down in Lantau Island

HONG KONG, 3 December 2020: Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel, situated in Tung Chung, Lantau, opened for guests Wednesday.

Located atop T-Bay in Tung Chung, the hotel is only a 10-minute drive from Hong Kong International Airport and Asia-World Expo. It is also near the Hong Kong Macau-Zhuhai Bridge, the Shenzhen border with China and local attractions which include designer shopping in Citygate Malls, The Big Buddha, Ngong Ping 360 Cable Car and Hong Kong Disneyland. Nature explorers can also have easy access to some of the city’s best hiking trails and beaches on Lantau Island.





The new hotel features 218 rooms and suites, four restaurants, a fitness centre, an executive lounge for executive floor guests and Marriott Bonvoy Platinum members and one of the largest ballrooms in Hong Kong that is part of 3,400 sqm of indoor and outdoor meeting space. The grand ballroom can accommodate 1,300 guests.

Sander Looijen is the cluster general manager for Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton Hong Kong, Tung Chung.