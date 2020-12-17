S Hotels & Resorts maps out expansion

BANGKOK, 17 December 2020: S Hotels & Resorts Public Company Limited, the flagship hospitality arm of Singha Estate PCL, will complete ambitious rebrands and expansion projects during 2021.

At the heart of the growth strategy are SAi and nābor, the group’s two lifestyle brands. Six new and repositioned properties are on the way in 2021 part of the company’s five-year development strategy that will double its portfolio from 39 hotels to 82 properties by 2025.

SAii launched in 2019 with the opening of SAii Lagoon Maldives at Crossroads Maldives. The next two SAii resorts (SAii Laguna Phuket and

SAii Phi Phi Island Village) are in Thailand and are due to open during the first quarter of 2021.

SAii Phi Phi Island Village on Koh Phi Phi Don is currently known as Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort. It will undergo an extensive refurbishment and repositioning before reopening under the SAii brand.

S Hotels & Resorts’ nābor brand will make its debut in April 2021 on Bophut beach, Samui Island.

The group led by CEO Dirk De Cuyper, comprises of 39 hotels and resorts in Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean and the UK. The company aims to double its portfolio over the next five years, driven by a mix of mergers and acquisitions, resort purchases and hotel management agreements, and focusing on the roll-out of SAii and nābor hotels across the Asia Pacific and the Indian Ocean.