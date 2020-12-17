Princess promotes Japan cruises

SINGAPORE, 17 December 2020: In summer 2022, Princess Cruises sails out of Tokyo (Yokohama) and Kobe on diverse itineraries spanning from the southern tropical islands of Okinawa to the northernmost island of Hokkaido.

Discovery awaits in Japan with the rich culture, history, cuisine and natural wonders of this island nation, where ancient traditions and fast-paced modernity flourish in harmony.

Diamond Princess offers 35 departures during the May through September 2022 season, featuring 31 destinations, four countries and 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Cruises range from five to 19 days.

Top reasons to experience Japan with Princess

Easy & Accessible: Princess offers English-speaking guides and shore excursions so guests can enjoy all of the stunning sites and local culture. Diamond Princess guests enjoy the best of both worlds from delicious regional dishes to familiar comfort food, plus they can relax knowing they will be transported to a new destination each night.

Temples, Shrines & Palaces: Guests can delight in the abundance of stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites featuring temples and shrines, such as the historic monuments of ancient Kyoto, Buddhist monuments and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial.

Festivals: With nine opportunities to visit local festivals, guests can experience some of Japan’s world-famous festivals such as Kyoto Gion Festival featuring massive, hand-crafted “Yama” and “Hoko” floats that are constructed every year without the use of nails, or watch a display of 10,000 fireworks during the Kumano Fireworks Festival. Other featured festivals include Osaka Tenjin Festival, Aomori Nebuta Festival, Akita Kanto Festival, Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival and Tokushima Awa Dance Festival.

Vibrant Cities: It’s easy to soak up the cultures of the astounding cities where the 21st century coexists with the spirit of ancient Japan. In Tokyo, guests enjoy shopping in the Ginza district or exploring the Imperial Palace plaza. The 2022 season features the maiden port call to Hitachinaka, for access to the shrines and temples of Nikko. Ten ports offer More Ashore late-night stays including Akita, Aomori, Kochi, Osaka and Tokushima on Summer Festival dates.

Natural Wonders, Gardens & Onsens: Serenity abounds in Kanazawa’s Kenrokuen Garden, one of Japan’s Three Great Gardens. Guests can also choose to experience a traditional tea ceremony while overlooking Mt. Fuji or enjoy the relaxing atmosphere and health benefits of an “onsen” (hot spring bath).

Built in Japan, Diamond Princess offers a cruise experience connected to the local Japanese culture. Guests dine on authentic cuisine at Kai Sushi, soak in a traditional Izumi bath – the largest Japanese bath at sea – and enjoy folkloric shows and regional entertainment.

In 2022, Diamond Princess will feature the cruise line’s exclusive Princess MedallionClass Experience, so guests enjoy an effortless guest experience, delivering highly personalized service and enabling touchless interactive experiences and entertainment. Among enhancements, guests enjoy expedited boarding; on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go along with the best Wi-FI at sea with MedallionNet.

For guests with more time to explore Japan, the Highlights of Japan cruise tour combines an eight-, nine- or 10-day cruise with two nights in Kyoto and three nights in Tokyo.

