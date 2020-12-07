Princess boosts cruise experience

SINGAPORE, 7 December 2020: Princess Cruises has confirmed that once the resumption of services is approved in 2021, the global fleet will feature the MedallionClass Experience, offering a number of new features that leverage touchless technologies and significantly enhance and personalise the guest experience, as well as support new health protocols.

The line of smart ships is expanding as ship transformation has continued during the pause. Coral Princess, Diamond Princess, Emerald Princess, Grand Princess, Island Princess, Majestic Princess, and Sapphire Princess will return as MedallionClass ships along with the new Enchanted Princess.







Other MedallionClass ships include Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Regal Princess, Royal Princess and Sky Princess.

The cruise line’s OceanMedallionTM wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT (“Internet of things”) -driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalisation on board Princess MedallionClassTM ships including:

touchless embarkation and disembarkation

keyless stateroom entry

completely contactless commerce

simplified safety training

on-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

guest service requests via mobile device chat

location-based gaming and wagering

entertainment content via smart devices

Princess MedallionClass ships also offer the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited and affordable, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

“Innovation is allowing us to pair guidance from public health experts with the unparalleled touch-free capabilities of the OceanMedallion honouring our commitment to health and safety while continuing to reinvent and simplify the experience altogether,” said Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz. “During this down-time, we’ve worked behind the scenes to re-engineer our operation to give guests maximum control of their cruise vacation, as well as to activate the Princess MedallionClass Experience on all of our ships.”

A noted breakthrough in the vacation industry, the OceanMedallion connects guests and crew to an experiential “IoT” platform through a network of sensors and readers that help recognise individuals in locations throughout the ship, facilitating extraordinary touchless capabilities that include highly-personalised service and interactive entertainment, while also reducing contact between guests and crew on board and in ports.

“The same technology we’ve used to simplify and personalise the guest experience on our Princess MedallionClass ships for the past three years is now being further leveraged to safeguard our guests and crew as well,” said Carnival Corporation chief experience and innovation officer John Padgett. “That means that the smartest ships at sea are now enabling intelligence-driven safety processes via the OceanMedallion.”

