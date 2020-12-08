Phuket marathon back on track

PHUKET, 8 December 2020: An 8,000 strong field of runners turned out in Phuket at the weekend for the 15th Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon to show Phuket is once more a safe destination for sports events.

Held on 5 and 6 December, the ‘new normal’ edition combined stringent safety and hygiene measures with a scenic course which took Thai and expatriate runners resident in Thailand past local villages and the beaches of Nai Yang, Layan and Bang Tao.











Organisers shone a spotlight on Phuket’s preparedness to host large-scale events once more while the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon provides a boost for the island’s economy.

Impressive times were the order of the two days with two double-headers in the male runners’ divisions and some top performances by Thai athletes. Polish Triathlete Krzysztof Hadas, the winner of the recent Laguna Phuket Triathlon, took a comfortable win in the 5 km in what was to be a warm-up for his Half Marathon the following day. And after some close racing with Russian Sergei Zyrianov over the 21.0975 km distance, Hadas finished fast to make it two wins in two days, and his first Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Half Marathon title.

In the 10.5 km on Saturday, Lewis Chalk (GBR) got the better of Anuwat Bunmak (THA) after racing shoulder-to-shoulder, claiming the win in an impressive time of 00:35:22. Not enough, Chalk then lined up against some tough competition the following day for the Marathon and showing no signs of fatigue, he used his short-distance speed to break-away from the pack and crossed the finish line first in a time of 02:55:48, almost five minutes ahead of the second-place finisher.

Other notable performances at this year’s Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon include Sasiwimon Khongjit (THA), who took the Female Marathon title ahead of Maysinee Sukkuea (ZAF) and Wipawadee Titawattanavijit (THA). In the Half Marathon, the top two spots in the female division went to Thai runners Suchada Wattanaves and Nopchaya Handittagul respectively, while Suttida Udomchai led a Thai 1-2-3 in the 10.5 km female division the day before.

For the 8,000 runners at this year’s event, it wasn’t all about times and trophies. Popular for its scenic course and two-day concept with 2 km, 5 km and 10.5 km at sunset and Half Marathon, Marathon Relay and Marathon at sunrise the following day, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon’s formula has made it popular with families, amateurs and pros alike.

Overall Results

Top three in each distance are below. For detailed results, visit www.sportstats.asia.

Marathon – Male

1) Lewis Chalk (GBR), 02:55:48

2) Tharatorn Poomrungrueang (THA), 03:00:27

3) Worapoj Sukkaew (THA), 03:01:25

Marathon – Female

1) Sasiwimon Khongjit (THA), 03:41:54

2) Maysinee Sukkuea (ZAF), 03:57:23

3) Wipawadee Titawattanavijit (THA), 04:00:42

Marathon Relay

1) Team Subaru Phuket, 03:07:26

2) Team Nham Daeng Yam Yen, 03:13:22

3) Team Badass Bitches, 03:40:57

Half Marathon – Male

1) Krzysztof Hadas (POL), 01:09:41

2) Sergei Zyrianov (RUS), 01:10:14

3) Erik Bohm (NLD), 01:18:41

Half Marathon – Female

1) Suchada Wattanaves (THA), 01:37:58

2) Nopchaya Handittagul (THA), 01:42:03

3) Sabine Claudia Egger-Weickhardt (AUS), 01:42:27

10.5KM – Male

1) Lewis Chalk (GBR), 00:35:22

2) Anuwat Bunmak (THA), 00:36:17

3) Merrick Fairall (ZAF), 00:38:05

10.5KM – Female

1) Suttida Udomchai (THA), 00:43:44

2) Pimporn Udomdee (THA), 00:49:14

3) Wilai Aer-Loh (THA), 00:50:21

5KM – Male

1) Krzysztof Hadas (POL), 00:15:38

2) Eakkalak Chankaew (THA), 00:16:13

3) Arthitta Veerathamwatin (THA), 00:17:03

5KM – Female

1) Chiara Jessica Egger (AUS), 00:21:13

2) Siena Milgate (AUS), 00:23:13

3) Phichaya Phattharathanasut (THA), 00:23:21

As a top marathon major in Thailand, the award-winning Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon meets stringent international standards. Certified by IAAF AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) since the event’s first year, Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon and a leading destination marathon in Southeast Asia. For more information:

Website: www.phuketmarathon.com