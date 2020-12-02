PATA seeks the Face of the Future

BANGKOK, 2 December 2020: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is now accepting submissions for the PATA Face of the Future 2021 award. The deadline for submissions is 15 February 2021.

The award and recognition is part of the association’s efforts to encourage human capital development (HCD) across the broad spectrum of the travel and tourism industry. In particular, the programme focuses on the development of the ‘Young Tourism Professional’ (YTP).

To achieve that goal, the association presents a special award annually to an exceptional ‘rising star’ in the industry. All recipients of this prestigious award have exhibited initiative and leadership in the advancement of tourism as well as demonstrating a commitment to the sustainable development of the Asia Pacific travel industry in line with PATA’s mission.

The PATA Face of the Future 2021 is given a speaking opportunity at the PATA Annual Summit 2021 and the PATA Youth Symposium, held in conjunction with the event.

Award benefits

Recognition as the PATA Face of the Future 2021 including the use of a corresponding brand identity logo

Opportunities to speak at other PATA events or partner events on behalf of PATA

Global media exposure via PATA’s far-reaching communication channels

Quarterly one-hour mentorship sessions with the PATA CEO

Build your profile as a mentor for the PATA Youth Mentorship Programme to develop young tourism professional students in the region

One blog post on the PATA Blog about your passion and journey to success

“As the PATA youth network continues to grow the Face of the Future award provides us with the perfect opportunity to showcase a young tourism professional who is making a meaningful and effective contribution to the responsible development of the travel and tourism industry,” said PATA CEO Mario Hardy.

“The PATA Face of the Future winner lends an important voice to young tourism professionals everywhere which will be extremely important as we look towards the responsible recovery of travel and tourism post-COVID-19.”

For information about how to enter, eligibility, and judging criteria, visit https://www.pata.org/pata-face-of-the-future or email PATA Youth Ambassador, Aletheia Tan at fof@PATA.org.