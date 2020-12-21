New World arrives in Nha Trang

NHA TRANG, Vietnam, 21 December 2020: New World Hotels & Resorts will manage the 306-room New World Nha Trang Hotel due to open in 2023.

Owned by KDI Holdings, the hotel will join the New World’s portfolio as fourth branded property in Vietnam. The other three are New World Saigon Hotel and resort properties opening in Hoi An and Phu Quoc in 2021.

NEW WORLD NHA TRANG HOTEL TO OPEN 2023 (Photo: Business Wire).

Nha Trang has long been acclaimed as a jewel on the south-central Vietnam coast, situated on one of Asia’s most beautiful bays.

The property is part of the integrated resort complex Vega City Nha Trang that covers 44 hectares adjacent to the 1.5 km Bai Tien Beach and short 15-minute commute from the Nha Trang city centre.

New World Hotels & Resorts has nine New World Hotels & Resorts properties located in Hong Kong, Beijing, Dalian, Guiyang, Wuhan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam with an affiliated hotel in Shunde.

KDI Holdings is a corporation that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, agriculture and education.

(Source: Bernama)