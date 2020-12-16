Myanmar’s tourism remains grounded

YANGON, 16 December 2020: Myanmar continues to ban all international commercial passenger flights until at least 31 December and could extend the ban beyond to the first quarter of 2021 due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

However domestic airlines resume services today, 16 December, although strict rules apply and include Covid-19 RDT test within 36 hours before the flight.

As of 14 December, the country reported 109,512 cumulative Covid-19 cases and 2,292 deaths. Currently, the infection count following the first major spike 10 October averages around 1,000 daily.

In some regions of the country, domestic visitors must undergo a Covid-19 test before they travel, and must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

All townships in Yangon, except for the Coco Island Region, are currently under a ‘Stay at Home’ order. A curfew from 2300 to 0400 is currently in place.

To assist foreigners stranded in the country after their visa expired the government waived the legal penalty, but the overstay fee of USD3 per day of overstay for the first 90 days and USD5 per day for more than 90 days remains.