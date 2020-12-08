Langkawi is waiting for you

LANGKAWI, 8 December 2020: We know that this pandemic has been rough for everyone. Our explorer instinct is calling us. We want to go out there and breathe fresh air again, gather with friends again, enjoy a good party again, travel again, and the list is long.

Langkawi wants to welcome visitors from all parts of the world once more with the warmest hospitality.

Its teams of friendly folk who made Langkawi their home want to show you its beaches, mountains, people, wildlife, fossils, food. They can’t wait to meet you again here.

For folks in Malaysia, you can plan your #cuticutiMalaysia to Langkawi. Unwind at our beaches with your favourite drinks, explore 550 million-year-old mountains, immerse in the geopark and learn about more than just rocks, chat with locals and enjoy the kampung life, observe the wildlife around you – monkeys, eagles, hornbills, corals, fishes. There is so much more waiting for you in Langkawi.

If you’re waiting for the border to reopen again to visit us, follow us closely on social media for now. We will be updating more about the unexplored corners in Langkawi that you would want to add to your bucket list. Until then, Langkawi will be waiting for you.

About Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)

www.lada.gov.my

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) was established by the federal government to plan, promote and implement development on the island of Langkawi. LADA was officially established on 15 March 1990 under the Langkawi Development Authority Act 1990 (Act 423) and placed under the authority of the Ministry of Finance.

Or visit https://naturallylangkawi.my/

Langkawi Development Authority, LADA

Email : naturallylangkawi@lada.gov.my