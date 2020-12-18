ITB China opts for hybrid events in 2021

SHANGHAI, 18 December 2020: Following the successful premiere of the ITB China Industry Meetup Events in 2020, and traveller confidence recovering swiftly in China, the ITB China will launch an ITB China Special Edition in 2021.

The two-day business event will debut in Beijing 7 to 8 May 2021, to deliver business exchanges while providing a stage for sharing industry insights. The regular edition of ITB China 2021, together with the accompanying ITB China Conference in Shanghai, will now take place 24 to 26 November 2021.

The ITB China Special Edition in Beijing, 7 to 8 May 2021, is a newly designed and hybrid event format that will feature two exclusive prescheduled meeting sessions with hand-selected Chinese buyers, representing the whole bandwidth of Leisure, MICE, Corporate and Travel Technology.

A total of 1500 participants are expected to join networking events to establish new valuable contacts, as well as attend an extensive series of content sessions by C-level industry experts, focusing on new traveller demands and travel trends.

ITB China, the largest B2B exclusive travel trade show in China, set to take place from 24 to 26 November 2021 in Shanghai, will keep revitalizing business relations between the Chinese and global travel industry during and after this major transformation of the market, and help global suppliers and Chinese agencies to chart the newly developed travel business landscape in China.

The ITB China Industry MeetUp events, a specially designed networking format to bring together experts and representatives from the industry, were successfully held in six major cities in China from September to November 2020. The events attracted 53 sponsors and more than 1070 professionals. Altogether 95 speakers covering 36 topics discussed new market demands and effective market solutions in China.

Exhibitors who book early gain a 10% discount on their ITB China Special Edition stand rental by registering before 31 January 2021.