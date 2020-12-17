Hotelbeds signs Flight Centre deal

PALMA, Spain, 17 December 2020: Hotelbeds, announced this week a deal with Flight Centre, one of the largest retail travel agencies in Australia with more than 550 stores spread across 10 countries.

Hotelbeds and its retail channel Bedsonline will increase distribution reach in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, South Africa, Canada, the USA, India, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

As part of the partnership, Flight Centre will connect to Hotelbeds’ product portfolio via the API solutions offered by Hotelbeds.

Flight Centre will gain full access to Hotelbeds’ extensive portfolio of 180,000 hotel properties in 140 countries worldwide.

In addition, Flight Centre will also now offer its clients ancillary services from the “Beyond The Bed” portfolio of Hotelbeds, which comprises 25,000 transfer routes, 18,000 activities in more than 680 destinations, and 30,000 pick-up locations in 170 countries.