Grand Hyatt brand arrives in Kunming

KUNMING, China, 3 December 2020: Hang Lung Properties has appointed Grand Hyatt, a luxury hotel brand to manage a hotel under construction in Kunming, Yunnan province, China.

The 332-room Grand Hyatt Kunming hotel is scheduled to open in mid-2023. It will become part of the mixed-use Spring City 66 development in the heart of Kunming that comprises a shopping mall, a 66-story Grade A office tower, and luxury branded residences.

At the signing ceremony, Hang Lung Properties chief executive officer Weber Los commented: “Grand Hyatt Kunming will be a magnificent addition to our landmark commercial development Spring City 66. Just one year since it opened, Spring City 66 has already brought together about 300 top international and local retail, dining, lifestyle and entertainment brands.”

Grand Hyatt Kunming, with a gross floor area of 49,560 square meters, will occupy the first 26 floors of the hotel and residential tower, the top section of which will feature Hang Lung’s first luxury branded residences project.