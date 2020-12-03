Emirates promotes Dubai stays

BANGKOK, 3 December 2020: Emirates and Dubai are sending a clear message that tourists can enjoy the city’s many attractions and offers with comprehensive measures put in place for safe and smooth travels.

The airline is offering flexible booking options and newly introduced multi-risk travel insurance, including Covid-19 cover with every flight.

Emirates has also implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer. It has the highest ‘Safe Travel Score’ among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide. The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.

Dubai is open and ready to welcome tourists with the highest levels of safety protocols in place to keep its residents and visitors safe. The vibrant, cosmopolitan city has an eclectic mix of offerings including impressive beaches, world-class shopping, and fine dining restaurants.

What does a trip to Dubai look like?

As a safety precaution, all passengers arriving in Dubai must take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test up to four days prior to their date of travel (maximum 96 hours). You may be required to take another test at Dubai Airports upon arrival. Children under the age of 12 and passengers with a severe or moderate disability are exempt from the PCR test. More information here

Masks and social distancing

In Dubai, it is mandatory to wear a mask in public places at all times, including on Emirates flights, however, children below the age of six who struggle with wearing masks are exempted from wearing them. You can remove your mask when you are seated at a restaurant or café. Social distancing is also practised throughout the city and at all venues including on public transport.

Hotels, malls and indoor venues

Hotels in Dubai use contactless check-in and rooms are sanitised for safety. All indoor venues, including malls, enforce mandatory temperature checks at the entrance and employ digital safety guidelines including contactless menus at restaurants.

Outdoor activities

Dubai’s outdoor and sports activities are operating with safety restrictions and protocols. This includes helicopter rides, hot air balloons, desert safari, desert camping, dhow cruises, kayaking and more. All sports activities that can be practised individually or with five people or less have resumed. This includes sky diving and renting of jet skis, boats and bicycles.

Dubai’s beaches are open and safe with social distancing. Global Village has also opened on 25 October 2020 for its 25th season, with strict precautionary measures in place.

For more information, visit: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/coronavirus-advisory

Travellers wishing to visit Dubai during the winter can enjoy a complimentary stay at the JW Marriot Marquis Dubai, one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels with comprehensive health and security measures in place. The skyscraper hotel features award-winning dining options, its own shopping galleria and a world-renowned spa; and is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Opera.

To be eligible for this complimentary hotel stay, customers can plan their visit to the city with Economy Class fares starting from THB 14,920 and from THB 39,820 for Business Class. This special offer is available to book from 2 to 23 December 2020 for travel from 6 December 2020 to 28 February 2021. Travellers booked in Economy Class will be eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis on their first night in Dubai, while travellers booked in Business Class will receive two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival.

For more information, visit: https://www.emirates.com/th/english/offers/2020/11/your-first-nights-are-on-us/