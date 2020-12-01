Emirates clinches three gongs

DUBAI, UAE, 1 December 2020: Emirates has been named as the World’s Leading Airline in three major categories at the World Travel Awards 2020: World’s Leading Economy Class, Airline Rewards Programme and Airline Lounge – Business Class.

Earlier this month, Emirates also took home four regional World Travel Awards for the Middle East’s Leading Airline Brand; Middle East’s Leading Airline Lounge – Business Class; Middle East’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme and Middle East’s Leading Airline Website.





The airline took top rankings across both the global and regional categories based on a record voter turnout from tourism consumers, a testament to its ongoing efforts and focused approach to continually enhance the customer experience in spite of challenges posed by the global pandemic.

The latest honours come hot off the heels of a flurry of other award wins over the last few weeks, including four wins at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, the Best Airline for 2020 at The Sun Travel Awards, Best Long-Haul Airline at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards, in addition to being rated as the safest airline in the world for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer.

In early November, Emirates’ onboard dining experience returned while to further safeguard customer health and wellbeing; Emirates has put in numerous safety measures across every customer touchpoint. They include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

The annual World Travel Awards is a prestigious event that acknowledges, rewards and celebrates organisations within the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, and is recognised as a hallmark of industry excellence. Winners were announced at a Grand Final event in Moscow, Russia at the weekend.

