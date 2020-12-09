Centara flash sale bargains

BANGKOK, 9 December 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts is offering travellers the chance to enjoy the ultimate holiday this upcoming festive season by introducing a 12.12 Double Mega Sale.

The limited-time flash sale is available only for three days from 11 to 13 December 2020, but vouchers can be used for stays until 31 March 2021.

Under the campaign, room rates start from THB720 net per night, including daily breakfast for two persons, early check-in from 0900. and late check-out until 2100. at participating hotels. Guests also receive hotel credit up to THB2,120 per room per night, redeemable for festive dining, rejuvenating spa experiences or services during the stay, plus Central department store discount vouchers worth up to THB1,600.

Exclusively for all stays in December 2020, guests also receive additional festive surprises at check-in, which can include 50% dining or spa discount privileges, breakfast in bed for two, guaranteed room upgrades, a free night’s stay and more!

Up to two children stay for free, and bookings of four or more nights receive a free half-board upgrade.

Travellers who are not yet a CentaraThe1 member can sign up for free at https://centara1card.com.

For terms and conditions and 12.12 Double Mega Sale purchase information, visit the Centara website at www.centarahotelsresorts.com or contact the reservation centre at reservations@chr.co.th and +66(0) 2101 1234 with live chat.