Cathay pays for Covid-19 cover

HONG KONG, 9 December 2020: Cathay Pacific is collaborating with AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited to provide free Covid-19 insurance cover to all passengers.

Customers who fly with Cathay Pacific are covered until 28 February 2021for medical expenses related to a Covid-19 diagnosis incurred whilst overseas. Free insurance is automatically applied to all customers when they book a flight.

What’s covered?

Medical and hospitalisation

It covers customers’ Covid-19 PCR tests and hospitalisation if it becomes necessary. Cover for medical expenses related to Covid-19 extends to up to UD$200,000.

Quarantine costs

Customers will receive an allowance of USD100 per day per passenger for up to 14 days due to Covid-19 to help them during periods of unforeseen and mandatory quarantine.

Evacuation and repatriation

Cathay Pacific will ensure that affected customers, as well as their travel companions and any children they may be travelling with, get home. Customers are covered for 30 days starting from the date of their departure, or until they return to their home, whichever is earliest.