Call for Covid-19 immunity passport

MANILA, 9 December 2020: A Covid-19 immunity passport is essential to ensure international travel can resume according to Cebu Pacific’s president and chief executive officer, Lance Gokongwei.

The Philippines News Agency reported that during a briefing with the Presidential Spokesperson, Harry Roque, the budget airline’s CEO called for a “global (Covid) passport” to certify vaccination by a credible source.

Lance Gokongwei, Cebu Pacific’s president and chief executive officer.

“For the tourism and travel industry to recover, this is an absolute necessity,” he said. “Unless we resolve the confidence and safety issue, which can only happen with herd immunity and vaccines, then there is nothing to talk about.”

Gokongwei said the priority must be to get the vaccines distributed as widely as possible.

“Connect this to a Covid passport so that countries can trust when we say that a passenger has already achieved the levels of antibodies so they would not be infectious to anyone,” he said.

The airline recently partnered with the local government of General Santos in providing the antigen test for passengers on the Manila- Gensan route since 3 December a trial that will continue until 14 December.

