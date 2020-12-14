British Airways red carded

HONG KONG, 14 December 2020: British Airways flights from London to Hong Kong are on hold for two weeks after four passengers tested Covid-19 positive.

Hong Kong’s Department of Health said the suspension applied until Christmas Day, 25 December.

Flights originating in Hong Kong and bound for London will not be affected.

Four passengers tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Hong Kong airport while one person failed to comply with requirements Department of Health explained.

Meanwhile, Singapore has tightened entry rules for travellers from Hong Kong. A multi-ministerial task force announced that all travellers entering Singapore effective 2359 on 13 December, who have been resident in Hong Kong during the last 14 days would have to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities.

All travellers (except Singapore citizens (SCs) and Permanent Residents (PRs)) entering Singapore effective 2359, 18 December 2020 who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Hong Kong will be required to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours before departure.