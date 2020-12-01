Azerai brands resort on Ke Ga Bay

KE GA BAY, Vietnam, 1 December 2020: Azerai Ke Ga Bay, an oceanfront retreat in southeastern Vietnam, debuted mid-November as the third property in Azerai Resorts’ growing portfolio.

The 46-key resort, a combination of suites and private-pool suites, succeeds Princess D’Annam Resort & Spa on the same site following an extensive renovation.





The rebranded resort is located 180 km east of Ho Chi Minh City on a 5 km beach.

“Azerai Ke Ga Bay offers much that travellers would look for in a secluded beach resort (with a) location that’s close enough to be easily accessible but far enough away to offer real privacy,” said Azerai founder Adrian Zecha.

Ten of the 46 units have either plunge pools or larger private pools in addition to the resort’s four swimming pools. The Azerai Spa fronts the ocean with 10 private treatment rooms.

Azerai Ke Ga Bay marks the brand’s first beach resort. It follows Azerai La Residence, Hue, a historic city resort overlooking the Perfume River in Vietnam’s former imperial capital, and Azerai Can Tho, a peaceful retreat set on a lush islet in the Mekong Delta.

The brand was formed by hotelier Adrian Zecha, and the name is derived from Zecha’s initials and the latter part of a Persian word, caravanserai, which references the storied old inns of the Middle East.