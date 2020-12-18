Anantara expands points deal in China

BANGKOK, 18 December 2020: Anantara Vacation Club, a points-based vacation ownership programme, will expand its cooperation with China’s Wanda Hotels & Resorts, to provide club points owners with more hotel choices in mainland China.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Anantara Vacation Club, which has a large presence in Southeast Asia, shifted its strategy to expand partnerships in China.

With a portfolio of over 15 partner hotels in mainland China, Anantara Vacation Club will continue to expand its cooperation with Wanda Hotels & Resorts to add 22 new properties by the end of 2021 in popular tourist destinations such as Chongqing, Guilin, Nanjing, Wuhan, Zhengzhou and Taiyuan.

The newly added properties are now open for bookings and will be available for stays from 1 January 2021 until 31 December 2021.

In partnership with Wanda Hotels & Resorts, a new Preview Centre has already opened to the general public in Kunming, with additional Preview Centres in Chongqing and Nanjing scheduled to open early next year.

Owned by Minor International PCL, Anantara Vacation Club took off in 2010 with eight Club Resorts across Thailand, Indonesia, and New Zealand.

(Source: Bernama)