AirAsia launches flash sale

SEPANG, 8 December 2020: AirAsia welcomed the Malaysian government’s decision in allowing interstate and interdistrict travel within the country effective 7 December with a brand new fare sale.

The three-day sale for all Malaysia domestic flights concludes midnight 9 December on airasia.com and its Asean super app.

All-in BIG Member fares start as low as MYR12* one way, for the travel period of 14 December 2020 to 30 June 2021.

All flight bookings made from now up to 31 December 2020 with the travel period from now until 31 March 2021 are entitled to unlimited date changes with no flight change fee via My Bookings.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “Domestic air travel continues to be an important part of reinvigorating the economy, and AirAsia commends the government on its efforts to contain the pandemic while balancing economic recovery. We have recently announced eight new domestic routes, and are happy to share that this RM12 Cuti-Cuti Malaysia promotion with great value fares will cater to the pent-up demand for domestic travel.”

AirAsia is also collaborating with Tourism Malaysia to offer MYR50 e-vouchers for the Cuti-Cuti Malaysia campaign, which was announced late last month.

*Lowest fare of MYR12 is for members while fares for non-members start at MYR18.