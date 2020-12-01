Accor debuts MGallery in Kyoto

KYOTO, Japan 1 December 2020: Accor has introduced its second MGallery Hotel in Japan with the opening of Kyoto Yura Hotel Nijo Jo Bettei MGallery.

The luxury boutique hotel offers 25 rooms, a mix of 40-45 sqm Deluxe Rooms, to the 53 sqm Rikyu Suites.

Accor’s upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives chief operating officer Patrick Basset commented: “The opening of our second MGallery hotel in Japan signals our confidence in this brand to offer something truly distinctive to travellers.”

The hotel is located close to Nijo Castle – one of the 17 historic monuments of ancient Kyoto, which has been designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. It is also close to the central Kyoto district that offers attractions including Kyoto Gosho, the Imperial Palace.

The group appointed Yuko Sato as the general manager of Kyoto Yura Hotel Nijo Jo Bettei MGallery.

To mark the opening, members of Accor’s loyalty programme gain a 20% discount on the best available rate, including breakfast starting from JPY48,800 on weekdays from Sundays to Thursdays until 17 March 2021.