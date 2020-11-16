WTTC hosts One Voice event round 2

LONDON, 16 November 2020: The World Travel & Tourism Council, which represents the global travel and tourism private sector, presents its second in a series of Travel & Tourism focussed virtual events next week, with “One Voice – To Recovery & Beyond” taking place on 1 December.

The “One Voice” events shed light on the devastating impact Covid-19 is having on the global travel and tourism sector, and how an internationally coordinated approach is vital in order to lead us on the road to recovery.

The series focusses on how and why the sector needs to come together to work towards the recovery of the hundreds of millions of jobs lost, and livelihoods impacted.

The event on 1 December will explore the challenges along the road to recovery with three sessions, moderated by Richard Quest, CNN International Anchor and the face of the highly acclaimed Quest Means Business show and Ros Atkins, BBC news presenter.

The first session will look at the future of Travel & Tourism post-Covid-19 and will feature Gloria Guevara, President & CEO, WTTC; Christoph Wolff, Head of Mobility Industries, WEF; Luis Araujo, President, ETC; Roger Dow, President & CEO, USTA; and Fang Liu, Secretary-General, ICAO.

The second session will explore ways to break down barriers to travel, such as quarantines and travel restrictions, and will feature Paul Griffiths, CEO, Dubai Airports International; and JD O’Hara, CEO, Internova Travel Group.

The third session will reflect on the lasting social impact, looking at ways that travel and tourism both directly and indirectly benefit individuals and local communities. It will feature Brett Tollman, CEO, The Travel Corporation; Kate Mikesell, President, Hilton Effect Foundation; and Douglas Sabo, Chief Sustainability Officer, Visa.

WTTC’s Guevara said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our virtual events series with this critical topic surrounding the future of Travel & Tourism. We are grateful to Richard Quest, Ros Atkins, as well as our WTTC Members and other industry leaders for coming together to help make this event a possibility.

“This is a critical time for our sector. Our latest data shows that 174 million Travel & Tourism jobs are at risk of being lost in 2020, so it’s vital we recover as many as possible now in order to power the economic recovery and save the ailing Travel & Tourism sector.”