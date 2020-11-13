United set to return to JFK

CHICAGO, 13 November 2020: United Airlines confirmed Thursday that it would resume west coast services from New York City’s John F Kennedy Airport (JFK) on 1 February 1, 2021.

The airline’s entry back into JFK after five years reflects will see it operating flights from JFK’s Terminal 7.

As of next February, United will serve both JFK to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and JFK to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) with two round-trips for each west coast city.

The flights will use the reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER aircraft on the routes and offer customers a premium cabin featuring 16 business class seats. The aircraft will also feature 22 premium plus seats, 47 economy plus seats and 52 economy seats. Tickets are now available for purchase on United.com.

“I have been waiting a long time to say this – United Airlines is back at JFK,” said United’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby. “Come early next year, we will be serving all three major New York City area airports.”

United service from JFK*

Flight

Depart

Time

Arrive

Time

UA 521

UA 523

JFK

8:00 a.m.

5:10 p.m.

San Francisco

11:37 a.m.

8:47 p.m.

UA 515

UA 517

JFK

9:00 a.m.
7:00 p.m.

Los Angeles

12:29 p.m.

10:29 p.m.

United service from West Coast*

Flight

Depart

Time

Arrive

Time

UA 520

UA 522

San Francisco

9:10 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

JFK

5:40 p.m.

10:00 p.m.

UA 514

UA 516

Los Angeles

7:30 a.m.

2:30 p.m.

JFK

3:50 p.m.

10:50 p.m.

