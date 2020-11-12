TravelRevive adopts hybrid format

SINGAPORE, 12 November 2020: TravelRevive, powered by ITB Asia and Singapore Tourism Board, will be hosted 25 to 26 November at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.

The first pilot tradeshow to trial the newly developed ‘hybrid event’ business model, TravelRevive expects to welcome foreign delegates based on existing cross-border travel arrangements. At the event, exhibitors and industry experts will form the line-up at conferences, exhibition, and side events.

Messe Berlin (Singapore) managing director Katrina Leung commented: “We are proud to partner with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to pave the way and set the benchmark for future hybrid events to redefine the new normal.

“It is now more important than ever that we provide the opportunity for the travel industry to trial safety measures to prepare us to relaunch physical events. As we continue to move towards bringing people back together safely, we also look forward to resuming and fortifying Singapore’s position as a key hub for events and corporate travel.”

Singapore Tourism Board executive director, exhibitions & conferences Andrew Phua added: “TravelRevive is the first major international tradeshow to take place physically in the Asia Pacific since Covid-19, and we are delighted to work with Messe Berlin (organiser of ITB Asia) to bring this landmark event to life. Their expertise in managing large-scale MICE events makes them an ideal partner as we resume physical events safely and gradually. We look forward to welcoming our international delegates to TravelRevive and working with industry partners to set Singapore apart as the world’s leading destination for safe, trusted and innovative MICE events.”

TravelRevive’s conference will feature a hybrid format with live and on-demand components available on ITB Community in Asia.

The conference will see industry experts across the travel industry come together in two series of panels: The Leaders’ Panels and Keynote Panels. Speakers will come together in Singapore to lead the conversation on topics such as preparation for the new MICE business model, rethinking of business travel, and discussions of ways to revive travel in a safe way.

At The Leaders’ Panels, heavyweights from hotels, associations and event organisers will share their take on how their respective industries have pivoted in the current-COVID-19 environment. Attendees can look forward to hearing from speakers such as senior executives from InterContinental Hotels Group, Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Marriott International and Oakwood Worldwide.

Experts from leading organisations – Accenture, Amadeus, Expedia, Google, Hilton and Travelport – will lead TravelRevive’s keynote panels as well. Topics for discussion will include surviving and reviving by going against the norm and how technology can truly transform travel post-pandemic.

A tradeshow experience

To facilitate one-to-one meetings between exhibitors and buyers in a safe manner, TravelRevive will feature 18 sqm booths complemented with 9 sqm meeting pods and an online diary mobile app. Amongst the main exhibitors are Capella Hotel Group, Furama Hotels International, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

Side events at the show

MICE MOU Signing Ceremony: STB and several MICE partners will ink collaborations to add vibrancy to the MICE landscape in Singapore.

IAEE Asia Hybrid Forum: Where innovation and imagination meet – the transformation of the exhibitions industry in a post-Covid-19 world

For the first time, Singapore will host the IAEE Asia Forum which will showcase the digital capabilities of MICE venues of the future and feature a panel discussion with senior industry leaders on the transformation of the exhibitions industry.

SMFX @ MICE Connect: Co-organised by STB and SACEOS, this special edition of the Singapore MICE Forum (SMF) and MICE Connect will share the latest developments happening in the Singapore MICE and events industry, including the Event Industry Resilience Roadmap which was launched in early October.