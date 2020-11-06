Trafalgar sells Singapore staycations

SINGAPORE, 6 November 2020: Guided holiday specialist Trafalgar has launched “Near Not Far” staycation tour itinerary for Singapore residents.

The launch highlighted a two-day/one-night “Singapore Heritage Highlights” itinerary focusing on The Arts House (TAH) and Victoria Theatre & Victoria Concert Hall (VTVCH), an experience enhanced with a climb up the VTVCH clock tower. Both venues are managed by Arts House Limited.





Trafalgar’s branded Near Not Far Series provide travel-lovers worldwide with an opportunity to enjoy travel experiences in their home country.

Additionally, Trafalgar, alongside its parent company, The Travel Corporation (TTC), focusing on curating experiences that integrate sustainability and address the impact of travel on local communities as part of a new five-year sustainability strategy to revitalize travel.

“We want to showcase that you can tour differently with Trafalgar…As we wait for borders to reopen safely, we can restart travel here in Singapore and curate unique tour experiences that Trafalgar is well-known for worldwide,“ said Trafalgar Asia president Mae Cheah

Additional highlights include a ‘Be My Guest’ experience with Violet Oon at the National Kitchen at National Gallery and a guided tour of Kampong Glam to ‘Dive into Culture’ in the lively neighbourhood that was once home to Singapore’s early migrants including the Arabs, Javanese, Bugis, Chinese, and Malay-Muslims.

Prices for this 2D1N itinerary are from SGD528 per person for an Orchid Club Deluxe Room (35 sqm) at PARKROYAL on Beach Road (Fri /Sat) and SGD628 per person for a Stamford Suite Room (58 sqm) at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel (weekday only). Prices include guided tours, a ‘Be My Guest’ experience with Violet Oon, one-night hotel accommodation with breakfast and coach transportation. Prices are based on twin-share and solo travellers can pay a single supplement from SGD200.

As of 1 November, the maximum group size for a guided tour is 20 persons (excluding guide), with a maximum of five persons allowed in one sub-group. Additionally, each sub-group is required to maintain at least 1m safe distance from each other, and there cannot be any intermingling between the groups. As a start, Trafalgar will run tours with a minimum of five guests on each tour, and a maximum of up to 10 guests only.