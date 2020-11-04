Thai wristband to track travellers

BANGKOK, 4 November 2020: Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, in cooperation with Thai startups, introduced a smart band, 1 November, to track foreign travellers during their Thailand visit.

The wristband tracks the user’s location and measures body temperature, blood pressure, and heart rate similar to popular wristbands used to monitor sports performance.

However, according to the government’s public relations department, it can also provide directions similar to map and directions apps used by mobile phones.

The wristband will be mandatory for those who travel on the new Special Tourist Visa valid for a maximum of 270 days with three 90-day extensions.

In addition to wearing the wristband, STV holders must also quarantine for 14 days costing around TH50,000.

It is not clear if the wristband device is provided free or whether it will become compulsory for all tourists to wear regardless of their visa status.

DES considered a tracking app on the mobile phone but opted for a wristband which is likely to be shunned by most tourists as intrusive on a traveller’s freedom and privacy.

Meanwhile, Phuket International Airport is preparing to welcome foreigners once commercial international airline services are reintroduced.

The airport is now ready to test international travellers for Covid-19 before transferring to Alternative Local Quarantine (ALQ) with five points for testing, including three mobile units.