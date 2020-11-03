Thai Vietjet inaugurates Hat Yai link

SINGAPORE, 3 November 2020 – Thai Vietjet introduced a new service at the weekend from far north Chiang Rai to Hat Yai, a commercial town in Thailand’s deep south.

The inaugural flights VZ408 and VZ409 took place 1 November with no fanfare locally. It’s not the first airline to try its luck connecting the two cities as Thai AirAsia tried and failed to make a financial go of the route served on a daily basis until the end of 2019.

Thai Vietjet will try its luck with four flights weekly with a flight time of two hours and 15 minutes. The flight departs from Hat Yai International Airport at 0855 and arrives in Chiang Rai Mae Fah Luang Airport at 1105 and returns from Chiang Rai at 1135 to arrive in Hat Yai at 1305.

In the hope it can generate frequent flyers mostly traders and southern residents who have a financial stake in rubber plantations in Chiang Rai province, the carrier introduced an unlimited flight pass on the carrier’s domestic services to and from Hat Yai to Chiang Rai. The pass is also valid on routes to Bangkok with connecting services and a change of plane in Suvarnabhumi airport Bangkok to Chiang Rai.

The Hat Yai Pass is redeemable for multiple trips within six months from 16 November 2020 to 15 May 2021 (except certain public holidays) for THB7,200 (excluding VAT and add-on travel fees).