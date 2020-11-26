Short cut to win flights awards

DOHA, Qatar, 26 November 2020: Qatar Airways Privilege Club has cut the Qmiles required to book award flights by up to 49% to improve the reward offer for loyalty members.

Privilege Club’s Qmiles requirements will be reduced for award flight for all members travelling with Qatar Airways on connecting flights through the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport (HIA), as well as those travelling to or from Doha to Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceana.

Privilege Club members booking Flexi award tickets – which require twice the number of Qmiles as award flights – will also benefit from these reductions. Members can use Privilege Club’s Qcalculator to find out the number of Qmiles required for award flights for their preferred route and choice of cabin.

Under the new policy, in business class, return award flights from Sao Paulo (GRU) to Tokyo (HND) are reduced by 49% from 391,000 to 200,000 Qmiles, from Auckland (AKL) to Los Angeles (LAX) by 45% per cent from 434,000 to 240,000, from Paris (CDG) to Bangkok (BKK) by 40% per cent from 251,000 to 150,000 and from Doha (DOH) to London (LHR) by 26% per cent from 116,000 to 86,000. In Economy Class, return award flights from Mumbai (BOM) to New York (JFK) are reduced by 39% per cent from 131,500 to 80,000 Qmiles.

Earlier this year, Qatar Airways Privilege Club revised its Qmiles policy to offer more flexibility. When a member earns or spends Qmiles, their balance is now valid for 36 months. Additionally, Privilege Club recently removed booking fees for award flights.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club is the Official Frequent Flyer Programme of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.