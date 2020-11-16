Royal Cliff recognised for Covid-09 safety

PATTAYA, 16 November 2020: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group has been recognised for its efforts in hygiene and safety by receiving the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The stamp is a significant recognition that Royal Cliff is a destination that implements the highest health, hygiene and safety standards that comply with the prevention, protocols and sanitary measures outlined by the international body.









At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in Thailand, Royal Cliff developed a Prevent and Protect Programme which was based on the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Thailand’s Ministry of Health.

It consists of a wide range of measures to ensure that guests will have an extraordinary and safe stay in all its different hotels. The Safe Travels stamp is the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene designation for travel and tourism, explicitly designed to address COVID-19 and similar outbreaks. It enables travellers to recognise destinations that have implemented health and hygiene standards aligned with WTTC’s Safe Travels Protocols, so they can experience “Safe Travels”.

Royal Cliff has also received an Amazing Thailand ‘Safety and Health Administration’ (SHA) Certificate which signifies that the hotel is ready to welcome domestic and international guests.

Situated on a 64-acre private parkland estate overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four award-winning hotels providing guests from home and abroad with the ultimate experience.

Book your stay directly and get the best price guaranteed along with optional value-added extras that will enhance your hotel experience by visiting www.royalcliff.com, contacting Reservations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext. 2732 or emailing: reservations@royalcliff.com.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, please visit www.royalcliff.com