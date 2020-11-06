Qatar launches carbon offsets

DOHA, Qatar, 6 November 2020: Qatar Airways announced Thursday the official launch of its carbon offset programme that gives passengers an opportunity to voluntarily offset the carbon emissions associated with their journey at the point of booking.

Qatar Airways’ carbon offset programme is built on a partnership with the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Carbon Offset Programme, providing its customers with the assurance that the credits bought to offset these emissions are from projects delivering verified carbon reductions as well as wider environmental and social benefits.

Customers can join Qatar Airways’ carbon offset programme when purchasing tickets through the airline’s website and mobile application. Booking information, including information regarding the carbon offset programme, is available in multiple languages.

Emissions will be offset with climate and sustainable development expert ClimateCare, through the Fatanpur Wind Farm project in India. This project has installed wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a combined output of 108 MW to generate and supply clean electricity to the Indian National Grid. The project consists of 54 wind turbines, installed in and around the villages of Taluk Dewas, Tonkkhurd and Tarana Taluk in the Dewas and Ujjain districts of Madhya Pradesh. The turbines displace electricity generated from fossil fuel sources from the Indian grid, reducing the overall carbon intensity and leading to emissions reductions. This project avoids 210,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

IATA’s Carbon Offset Programme has been approved by the independent audit organisation Quality Assurance Standard, the highest standard for carbon offsetting which assesses how organisations calculate emissions, select offset projects and how they communicate this information to their customers. IATA is one of only four organisations worldwide to meet this standard.