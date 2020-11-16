PHILTOA keeps travel mart alive

MANILA, 16 November 2020: Very few in-person travel events saw the light of day this year as the Covid-19 pandemic stalled travel trade shows around the world, but the Philippine Tour Operators Association has confirmed its annual show will go head 4 to 6 December.

The show was originally scheduled for September 2020, but the organisers settled for a December slot in the hope the Covid-19 pandemic would be under control. Now they have confirmed the show will open as planned but focusing on domestic tourism.

One of the oldest travel trade shows in the ASEAN region the event is in its 31st year Now on its 31st year, the event will Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) will be hosted at SM Megamall Megatrade Hall in Metro Manila.

As the Philippine Travel Mart has earned the trust of travel consumers and travel firms this year’s show will highlight popular destinations appealing to the domestic travel market.

Even though Covid-19 restriction continues to keep international travellers away from its shores, the Philippines can fall back on a strong domestic market. The PTM that will deliver discounted packages and holiday options for local travellers.