Oakwood opens in Yokohama

SINGAPORE, 3 November 2020: Oakwood, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, announced Monday the addition of its 12th property in Japan.

The group also named Christian Baudat to the dual role of general manager of Oakwood Suites Yokohama and director of operations for Japan and South Korea.





Oakwood Suites Yokohama, which is the first international serviced apartment brand in the Japanese port city, celebrated its official opening 31 October.

The 175-unit property is the second serviced apartment asset owned by Mapletree in Japan and part of Oakwood’s efforts to effect continued portfolio growth globally.

“Despite the current global situation, Oakwood continues to expand its management and operations with the broadening of its portfolio of hospitality properties globally. The opening of Oakwood Suites Yokohama marks an important milestone for Mapletree as we continue to acquire and develop new lodging assets around the world, which will be managed under the Oakwood brand,” said Mapletree Investments deputy group chief executive officer, Chua Tiow Chye.

Located above Bashamichi Station on the Minato-Mirai Subway line, Oakwood Suites Yokohama occupies the 46th to the 51st floors of The Kitanaka Yokohama Tower, Yokohama’s tallest and largest residential complex. Key attractions such as Yamashita Park, Chinatown and the famous Yokohama Red Brick Warehouses are within walking distance.

Accommodation options range from studios to three-bedroom residences. Units are equipped with a kitchenette, washer and dryer. Facilities include a residents’ lounge, 24-hour fitness centre and restaurant.

For more information, please visit: https://www.oakwood.com