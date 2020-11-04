Indonesia’s visitor arrivals hit rock bottom

JAKARTA, 4 November 2020: Indonesia logged 153,500 foreign arrivals in September, down by a massive 88.95% when compared with the same month last year according to government statistics.

Released by Antara news agency on Tuesday, the data showed 9,970 foreigners arrived on airline services, 48,460 by sea and another 95,700 crossed land borders. None were leisure tourists.

Air travel plunged 98.89% in September due to the lockdown of commercial airline flights other than those for repatriation purposes.

Cumulatively, foreign visitor arrivals up until 30 September reached 3.56 million, down 70.57%. The year is likely to close with arrivals below 4 million. During January to September 2019, the country recorded 12.10 million visits.

Similar data results are being reported by all ASEAN nations as governments struggle to restart commercial flights for genuine leisure travellers. Thailand’s arrivals have plummeted from 39.8 million in 2019 and will probably reach no more than 7 million by year-end.

Hotel performance

Related data from BPS showed the room occupancy rate for star-classified hotels in Indonesia averaged 32.12% down 21.40 points.

The average length of stay of foreign and Indonesian guests in star-classified hotels during September 2020 registered 1.73 days, a decrease of 0.11 points when compared to September 2019.

(Source: Statistics Indonesia – BPS)