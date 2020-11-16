Hong Kong and Singapore tweak Covid rules

HONG KONG 16 November 2020: While news that the travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will get underway 22 November hogs the headlines there are other changes in the pipeline.

Hong Kong officials confirmed last week that residents arriving from Macau and China’s Guangdong province who have spent the past 14 days in these locations will now be exempt from the 14-day quarantine.

They need to show proof of a negative PCR test not older than three days and register travel plans online, starting 23 November. Up to 5,000 people will be allowed entry per day from Macau and Guangdong.

Meanwhile, Singapore is tightening testing requirements for inbound travellers from 18 November.

Inbound travellers from high-risk areas who are not citizens or permanent residents must present a negative PCR test for Covid-19 no older than 72 hours prior to departure to be allowed entry into Singapore.

However, travellers from low-risk countries and regions, including Hong Kong, mainland China, Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Macau, Taiwan and Malaysia, will be exempt from the measure.

Thailand, despite a positive performance controlling Covid-19 since last March, is not named on the list of low-risk countries. Within ASEAN Vietnam and Malaysia are on the list which will encourage visitors from these two countries to visit Singapore over the festive season weeks.