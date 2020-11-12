GHM revives Chedi brand in Thailand

SINGAPORE, 12 November 2020: GHM has signed a management agreement with Aquarius International Development to manage a 200-key resort on Chang island in Thailand.

The Chedi Aquarius Koh Chang is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023. It will join the group’s portfolio of luxury hotels in Muscat (Oman), Sharjah (UAE), Andermatt (Switzerland) and Luštica Bay (Montenegro).





Hotels are also under development in the Maldives, UAE, India and Taiwan, all set to open in 2021.

The Chang island project gives the group a route back to Thailand after a long spell without a property following its 2013 exit from the Chiang Mai hotel market.

Chang is the third largest island in Thailand but so far it has been overshadowed by tourism powerhouses, Phuket and Samui. Commercial development is limited as 83% of the island comes under national park legislation.

Flights to the nearest airport in Trat take one hour from Bangkok. Daily ferry services operate from the mainland close to the airport to the island.