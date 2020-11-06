FCM a winner at World Travel Awards

SINGAPORE, 6 November 2020: Global travel management company, FCM Travel Solutions, won six wins for Asia at the World Travel Awards 2020.

Retaining its title as Asia’s Leading Travel Management Company, this is the sixth consecutive year that FCM has been awarded the accolade.

It is also the first year FCM offices in Asia won country-level category awards for Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and The Philippines.

The World Travel Awards celebrates its 27th anniversary this year and is now recognised globally as a credible hallmark of industry excellence. Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals worldwide, which have recognised the commitment to excellence FCM has demonstrated over the past 12 months.

Under the travel management company category, FCM bagged the overall award for Asia plus country-specific awards for Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and the Philippines.

FCM managing director Asia, Bertrand Saillet said: “We are honoured to be recognised as Asia’s Leading Travel Management Company for six years running and also to win the award for Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and The Philippines… This achievement highlights the commitment and passion of the team, especially in the wake of the evolving business travel industry due to the pandemic.”