Dusit Thani set to manage in Japan

BANGKOK, 3 November 2020: Dusit International has signed a hotel management agreement with Yasuda Real Estate Co Ltd to manage the Dusit Thani Kyoto, its first Dusit-branded hotel in Japan.

The management deal was signed through D&J Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Dusit International based in Tokyo.

Located in the heart of the city, close to Kyoto Station in the Honganji Monzen-machi district, the new property will comprise of approximately 150 rooms in a four-floor building.

Nearby attractions include the Higashi Honganji Temple, Nishi Honganji Temple (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Kyoto Tower, and Kyoto Aquarium. Gion, the city’s most famous Geisha district, is only 10 minutes away by train, while Nishiki Market, a lively shopping and dining street known as ‘Kyoto’s Kitchen,’ can be reached in 15 minutes.

Dusit International’s property portfolio now comprises 339 properties operating under six brands across 14 countries. In Japan, the company already has a presence through Elite Havens, the leading provider of high-end vacation rentals in Asia, which manages a collection of ski chalets in Niseko.