Dusit breaks into Singapore hotel scene

SINGAPORE, 27 November 2020: Thailand-based hospitality company, Dusit International, will open the Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore in December at a site in the grounds of the Laguna National Golf & Resort Club.

The five-star urban resort will be the first in Singapore with direct access to two championship golf courses situated around 7 km from Changi International Airport via the East Coast Park highway.

Housed in a low-rise building, the Dusit International property will open with 198 rooms.

“Members of Laguna National Golf & Resort Club will also benefit from the enhanced facilities brought on by the multi-million- dollar development of this unique urban resort,” said Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore general manager Eric Piatti.