DTG high flyer in World Awards

BANGKOK, 4 November 2020: Diethelm Travel Group won the title “Asia’s Leading Destination Management Company 2020” at the 27th annual World Travel Awards hosted recently as a virtual event.

Three of the group’s companies also received recognition. Diethelm Travel Thailand won the award as ‘Thailand’s Leading Destination Management Company 2020’, and Diethelm Travel Cambodia claimed the same category award for Cambodia and sister company Blue Horizons Travel & Tours for the Philippines.

Founded in Thailand in 1957, Diethelm Travel Group has expanded its presence to Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

“At Diethelm Travel, despite this being such a difficult time, we continue to be active in contacting, informing and supporting our clients,” said Diethelm Travel Group CEO Stephan Roemer. “This award recognizes the integrity that we achieve as a team and in turn, makes each person proud of the role they play.”