Cebu extends booking options

SINGAPORE, 6 November 2020: Cebu Pacific extends the validity of its flexible booking options for passengers travelling with the airlines until 31 December 2020.

“We are pleased to share that we have extended our options to cover flights until end of this year, to give our passengers more flexibility when it comes to scheduling their travels,” said CEB VP for marketing & customer experience, Candice Iyog.

Travel Fund

The Travel Fund, valid for two years, can be used to book flights up to 12 months ahead, given that transactions are done before the fund expires. This means customers can use their Travel Funds to book trips potentially until 2023.

The virtual wallet’s credit represents the full cost of the ticket previously purchased and can be used not only for flights but also for purchasing ancillaries, such as baggage allowance and seat blocking.

Rebooking flights

Unlimited rebooking of flights will continue to be made available for customers, without any rebooking or change fees. Those who wish to postpone travel plans may opt to rebook their flights as many times as possible, allowing passengers to manage their plans better, considering the fluidity of the situation. If applicable, a minimal fare difference may apply.

Options when flights cancel

Passengers can place the full cost of the ticket in the Travel Fund valid for two years; unlimited rebooking of flights – both rebooking fee and fare difference are waived if the new travel date is within 90 days or availing of a full refund.

Passengers can manage their bookings online through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website.