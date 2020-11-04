AirAsia tops annual awards

SEPANG, Malaysia, 4 November 2020: The 2020 World Travel Awards presentations are surviving the Covid-19 pandemic with AirAsia awarded Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for the eighth consecutive year.

AirAsia emerged top in the category having received the highest votes from travel professionals and industry players from around the region, ahead of regional players such as Scoot, Nok Air, VietJet Air, Jetstar and Firefly to win the top low-cost carrier awards – Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2020 and Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew 2020.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, CEO said: “Winning the award this year is more important than ever and is of profound sentimental value as the industry is going through the most turbulent times. Our gratitude goes to every one of our over 600 million guests for their continued support and faith in us since day one, and their understanding as we weather through the most difficult period in AirAsia’s history.”

AirAsia Group Head of Cabin Crew Suhaila Hassan added: “This pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, and the journey has been far from easy. Despite the crisis, I can say with confidence that our dedicated crew have risen to the challenge … and our focus is to safeguard the wellbeing, health and safety of each guest.” Despite the incredible challenges faced by the aviation industry over the course of 2020, this year’s World Travel Awards programme saw record month-on-month voting from the all-important tourism consumers, whilst the official website continues to receive more search traffic than in any previous year.