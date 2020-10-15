Vietjet already in a festive mood

SINGAPORE 14 October 2020: Leading up to the festive year-end season, Vietjet introduces a promotion that discounts 4.5 million Deluxe tickets on its Vietnman domestic network.

Promotional tickets are up for grabs from 14 October to midnight 31 October.

Passengers need to enter the code “DELUXE20” when booking on the website www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app to gain a 20% discount on Deluxe fares (*).

The travel period ends 31 December 2021 (**). Make payments with Vietjet SkyClub, Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/ UnionPay cards; or with any ATM card issued by 34 Vietnamese banks and registered with internet banking.

Vietjet has just launched the Deluxe fare class bundles 7kg of carry-on baggage, 20kg of checked baggage for free, priority check-in, priority seat selection, free changes of flights, dates, routes and access to the airline’s Deluxe Flight Care programme.

Vietjet has also upgraded ‘SkyBoss – Wings the Leaders’. In this upgrade, SkyBoss fares offer passengers a credit shell validity for use up to two years, a 24/7 call centre and birthday gifts. To fly SkyBoss for an unlimited time, choose the POWER PASS SkyBoss that comes with a 50% discount, at VND34,499,500 (*) for the first 50 purchasers at https://powerpass.vietjetair.com.

On the Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi route, the airline has increased services to 25 flights per day.

(*) Excluding taxes and fees (**) Excluding Tet holiday