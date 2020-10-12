Tripadvisor serves up Menu Connect

SINGAPORE, 12 October 2020: Tripadvisor introduced its Menu Connect, last week an online listings management solution that enables restaurants to publish, update and manage their menu and business information across a network of sites.

Connect uses SinglePlatform’s industry-leading technology that was acquired by Tripadvisor in December 2019. Last week’s launch expands from the US and Canada to restaurants worldwide (1).

Menu management matters

For restaurants, the accuracy of information online, particularly menu information, is crucial to attracting new diners. A recent study showed that 80% of consumers lose trust in local businesses if they see incorrect or inconsistent information posted online2. However, updating menus all over the internet takes time that busy restaurateurs don’t have, especially now as they implement creative health and cleanliness measures to safely welcome back guests.

Menu Connect takes one important task off their plate: syndicating the information diners search for about a restaurant – including its location, hours, photos and menus – across the internet to many popular restaurant discovery sites and apps, including Tripadvisor, Google, Yelp and more. Restaurateurs can use Menu Connect to view, add or change their menu, see a list of websites where their menu has been published, and even update the menu information displayed on their restaurant’s own website, all from one platform.

Once a restaurant sets up Menu Connect, they also gain access to unique insights such as the total volume of menu views across all websites where their menu is featured, including a breakdown of new and returning customers in the past 30 days.

There are currently over 27,000 restaurants using this solution. To start using Menu Connect, restaurateurs confirm their listing details and upload their menu to Tripadvisor. The service is available on a monthly or annual payment plan.

Menu Connect follows on from the introduction of ‘Contacless Menu’, that helps restaurants safely welcome guests and save money. The free product allows restaurants to create a menu QR code on Tripadvisor to download and place throughout their restaurant, minimising the staff and guest contact found with standard reusable menus. This is an easy way for restaurateurs to demonstrate how they are prioritising diner safety while saving time and money associated with cleaning or reprinting menus.