Thread ties TCEB knot

SINGAPORE, 26 October 2020: Marketing services specialist, Thread Asia, clinched the representative contract for the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau covering the Singapore market.

Established in 2002, TCEB is a public organisation tasked with promoting and developing business events in Thailand. In its latest endeavours, the bureau supplies service-oriented support to expand what is popularly called MICE — Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibition in Thailand — mainly through subsidy packages and other financial and marketing support.

TCEB’s hired Thread Asia, a company established in January 2020 according to SG The Grid, to expand the bureau’s share of Singapore’s lucrative outbound events business.

In the media statement and on its Linkedin page the company says it is “a boutique sales and marketing representation for bespoke hotels, resorts, destinations and DMCs appointed by TCEB as their representative in Singapore.”

The company is a member of the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) a business events association dedicated exclusively to the global incentive travel industry.