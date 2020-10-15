Thai AirAsia boost flights from SWB

BANGKOK, 15 October 2020: Heading for the winter 2020/2021 season, Thai AirAsia has filed details of services flying from its new hub at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport.

It added flights from Suvarnabhumi airport last July but still maintains Don Mueang airport as its main base.

The airline is adding three domestic routes from the Suvarnabhumi hub; two to southern destinations Hat Yai and Nakhon Si Thammarat and the northern destination of Nan end of October.

Based on timetable information sourced by Airlineroute the Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Hat Yai service will start 25 October with five daily A320 flights. The airline last served the destination in September 2012. It pulled out due to poor passenger response.

The Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Nakhon Si Thammarat service starts on the same day, 25 October, with three daily A320 flights.

The Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Nan service offers two flights daily also effective 25 October.

In the winter timetable, the airline has confirmed flight increases from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to Chiang Mai, up from five to six daily flights.

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Phuket gains one more flight up from three to four daily flights.

The airline’s Bangkok – Suvarnabhumi – Krabi and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi – Surat Thani service, scheduled twice daily remains at least until 24 October, according to the Airlineroute update.