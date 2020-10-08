Sunway invests in a major remake

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 October 2020: Sunway City Kuala Lumpur has earmarked USD60 million to renovate its flagship property, Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa.

It represents the most extensive investment in the resort’s 24-year history and involves the reopening of the 478-room property in phases starting in March 2021.

Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa is the centrepiece hospitality development at Sunway City Kuala Lumpur.

Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa’s transformation takes its place alongside the iconic family-focused Sunway Lagoon theme park which stretches over 88 acres and six entertainment zones.

“It is time, it is as simple as that,” said Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah. “We built Sunway City Kuala Lumpur with Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa at its heart. But now we need to step into the future as we embrace a new generation of leisure and business guests and bring together Sunway City Kuala Lumpur as one fully-integrated premier hospitality and entertainment destination.”

Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa has rebuilt swathes of the resort and re-imagined spaces offering a bold, glamourous and interconnected vision for the future. New family facilities, specialist suites, pool villas, cutting-edge technology with smartphone key entry and motion sensors, live online fitness coaching, chromotherapy showers and wellness lighting to assist sleeping which is powered by Sunway Medical Centre, are all integrated into the holistic experience.

Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa is an icon of Malaysian hospitality. Ever since we opened in 1996,” said Sunway City Kuala Lumpur senior general manager, Alex Castaldi. “We are now very excited to begin another stage in our journey, with a fully-integrated product.”