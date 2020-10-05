Skyscanner initiates real-time data tool

LONDON 5 October 2020: Skyscanner introduced Travel Insight Vision, a business intelligence tool which analyses traveller behaviour by capturing flight search and intent data, for route development, route optimisation and travel trend analysis.

The platform features a new dedicated Covid-19 impact module, showcasing the changes and impact on flight demand in correlation with events linked to Covid-19, such as government restrictions, introduction and lifting of quarantine policies and opening and closing of borders.

The module looks at market and route trends, up to 12 months ahead, and provides insights into traveller mindset and willingness to travel in the near future. Airlines can decipher the best strategies to return routes to market, adjust inventory algorithms accordingly and navigate their way towards recovery from Covid-19 impact.

As well as the dedicated Covid-19 impact module, Travel Insight Vision will allow airlines and airports to analyse the competitor landscape in relevant markets and on specific routes, as well as monitor price evolution. Travel Insight Vision is the latest offering in Skyscanner’s suite of Travel Insight products for the travel industry, providing a comprehensive view of current aviation market performance, trends and insights. These products help leading airlines plan routes and optimise revenue management, airports find new opportunities such as catchment areas, and tourist boards and destination marketers better understand traveller demand.